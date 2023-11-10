ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Air travellers beg NLC, TUC to shelve proposed strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

A passenger appealed to the unions to implore other options to express their grievances.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

Recommended articles

They made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

According to them, embarking on a nationwide strike would have an adverse effect on all the sectors of the national economy.

NAN reports that the NLC and TUC have declared a nationwide strike following the brutalisation of the National President, Joe Ajaero, during a workers’ protest by the police in Imo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

A passenger, Frank Olishe, appealed to the unions to implore other options to express their grievances.

”For many hours at NAIA yesterday, flights were delayed and economic activities were badly affected because of union protest.

”This nation doesn’t need this at this time. We all know that the national economy is not stable yet.

”Starting another bigger protest next will be disastrous for our dear country,” he said.

Similarly, Margaret Madueke, who was waiting for her scheduled flight from Abuja to Kano by Max Air, said, “The airport is not a good place for protest or any violent practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

” Here is a busy environment. You can see many things in motion. Safety with security of people and properties should be paramount,” she said.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airport Authority Authority (FAAN) said that the situation in the airport is now normal.

“There is normalcy at the airport right now. We have to discuss this with them, we had to appeal to them yesterday.

“Everything has been restored. They all left the airport premises in the afternoon yesterday.

”FAAN is doubling its efforts to ensure the safety, security and comfort of all airport users,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yahaya Bello mourns Kogi LG boss who died on election eve

Yahaya Bello mourns Kogi LG boss who died on election eve

IGP orders investigation into attack on NLC president in Imo

IGP orders investigation into attack on NLC president in Imo

Saudi Arabia to pump forex into CBN, invest in Nigeria’s refineries - FG

Saudi Arabia to pump forex into CBN, invest in Nigeria’s refineries - FG

Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve

Watertight security at INEC Bayelsa office on election eve

Edo operates highest paid civil service in Nigeria – Obaseki

Edo operates highest paid civil service in Nigeria – Obaseki

EKEDC vows to prosecute Lekki residents for energy theft, illegal connection

EKEDC vows to prosecute Lekki residents for energy theft, illegal connection

There'll be severe consequences for disrupting Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls - Ribadu

There'll be severe consequences for disrupting Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa polls - Ribadu

Police recover vehicle stolen from Lagos motor park in Ogun

Police recover vehicle stolen from Lagos motor park in Ogun

Air travellers beg NLC, TUC to shelve proposed strike

Air travellers beg NLC, TUC to shelve proposed strike

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah