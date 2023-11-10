Air travellers beg NLC, TUC to shelve proposed strike

They made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

According to them, embarking on a nationwide strike would have an adverse effect on all the sectors of the national economy.

NAN reports that the NLC and TUC have declared a nationwide strike following the brutalisation of the National President, Joe Ajaero, during a workers’ protest by the police in Imo State.

A passenger, Frank Olishe, appealed to the unions to implore other options to express their grievances.

”For many hours at NAIA yesterday, flights were delayed and economic activities were badly affected because of union protest.

”This nation doesn’t need this at this time. We all know that the national economy is not stable yet.

”Starting another bigger protest next will be disastrous for our dear country,” he said.

Similarly, Margaret Madueke, who was waiting for her scheduled flight from Abuja to Kano by Max Air, said, “The airport is not a good place for protest or any violent practice.

” Here is a busy environment. You can see many things in motion. Safety with security of people and properties should be paramount,” she said.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airport Authority Authority (FAAN) said that the situation in the airport is now normal.

“There is normalcy at the airport right now. We have to discuss this with them, we had to appeal to them yesterday.

“Everything has been restored. They all left the airport premises in the afternoon yesterday.