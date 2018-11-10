Pulse.ng logo
Air strikes: NAF neutralises Boko Haram in Talala, Borno

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the operation was carried out on Friday.

The Nigerian Air Force says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralised several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in air strikes it conducted at Talala in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the operation was carried out on Friday.

Daramola said the operation was carried out following credible intelligence reports that BHTs appeared to have relocated some of their fighters from the fringes of Lake Chad in Northern Borno to establish new camps along the Talala-Ajigin-Buk axis of the state.

“Series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions confirmed the presence of significant number of BHT fighters residing in makeshift shelters, camouflaged under thick vegetation on the outskirts of Talala.

“As a result, ATF dispatched two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the Camp in multiple waves, leading to destruction of some of the structures and killing of several BHTs,’’ he said.

The spokesman said the NAF, working in concert with surface forces, would sustain the tempo of operations in order to destroy all remnants of the terrorists in Borno. 

