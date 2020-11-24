The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enenche said the mission was executed on Nov. 22 following intelligence which indicated the use of the location by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

He said the location had makeshift structures camouflaged and used as a hub for logistics items conveyed through the lake and its tributaries for onward transportation using trucks/motorcycles.

According to him, the military therefore dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, significant number of ISWAP elements were observed.

“These were engaged in successive passes by the NAF attack aircraft resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralisation of several of their fighters.

“The Military High Command commends the Air Task Force for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of operations in order to rid the Country of all terrorists,” he said.