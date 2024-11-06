Air Peace partners with Opay for easier, secure booking and payment options

The Head of Corporate Communications, Air Peace, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, disclosed this on Wednesday in Lagos. Nduilo said the new partnership further reflects the airline’s commitment to delivering an enhanced, secure, and seamless payment experience for its customers.

According to him, the partnership includes diverse payment options, such as Bank Cards, Opay Wallet, Bank Transfers, and Bank USSD.

“At Air Peace, we are continually evolving to meet our customers’ needs.

“Integrating the Opay Payment Service into our booking platform aligns with our dedication to providing unparalleled convenience. It gives our passengers flexible and secure payment choices in a single interface.

“Our mission has always been to make the travel experience as smooth as possible, and this initiative marks another significant milestone in achieving that goal.

“This collaboration with Opay is part of Air Peace’s broader efforts to optimise the booking and travel experience,” he said.

Nduilo also recalled that in October 2022, Air Peace launched its partnership with ‘Kalabash’, to offer Pay-Small-Small, a payment option that allows customers to plan and pay for their flights in stages.

According to him, this innovative approach to payment flexibility enables more people to afford their travels with ease. He also said that in October 2022, Air Peace introduced a comprehensive travel insurance product in partnership with AIICO Insurance.

