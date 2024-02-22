ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Air Peace to introduce special fares for students traveling to study in London

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman said that the Air Peace London route was borne out of his love for Nigeria and to help cushion the high fares from Nigeria to London and back.

Air Peace to introduce special fares for students traveling to study in London [The Guardian]
Air Peace to introduce special fares for students traveling to study in London [The Guardian]

Recommended articles

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, disclosed this at the airline’s travel agents forum for the London launch held on Thursday in Lagos.

Onyema, however, said that the special fares would ensure accessible and affordable fares for students during holidays and resumption periods.

Hence, he advised travel agents to handle the process with dexterity to rule out abuse of the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Several parents have been disconnected from their children. Many students have not been home for over two years because their parents cannot afford return fares to London.

“Parents will no longer suffer to raise money for fares for their children because the student fares will be affordable for all parents.

“My children are all schooled abroad and we insist that they return to Nigeria during their school breaks, no matter how short.

“This is to enable us to remain connected to our children and ensure they stick to our values and culture.

“I know this is also the desire of several other parents but this desire has been cut short because of high fares.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This narrative will change as soon as Air Peace resumes flights to London,” Onyema assured.

The Chairman said that the Air Peace London route was borne out of his love for Nigeria and to help cushion the high fares from Nigeria to London and back.

He said: “I am not interested in politics. This is not about going to London. It is about giving Nigerians the best option and yielding to the yearnings of Nigerians. Air Peace was set up to create jobs for Nigerians.”

Onyema, however, did not reveal how much fares Air Peace will charge on the London route but assured that the fares will be cheaper than its contemporaries.

He also promised to give commissions on tickets sold to travel agents unified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that currently, airfares to London range between ₦1.6 million to ₦2.4 million.

Bankole Bernard, Chairman of the Airlines and Passengers’ Joint Committee (APJC) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), applauded the Air Peace London flight.

Bernard noted that this was laudable especially as Nigeria would now have its own carrier creating a balance of trade.

“There will be a bit of balance. Air Peace has been given a daily slot to Gatwick, which amounts to seven frequencies, compared to 21 frequencies that the legacy airlines have; 14 in Lagos and seven in Abuja.

“To an extent, we have something that will balance it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Air Peace is not going to be faced with challenges of foreign exchange because the fares will be in naira. It is a welcome idea for travel agents and Nigeria as a whole.

‘We appeal to Air Peace to try its best to sustain the London route. We are willing to give them all the support to ensure this is successful. With Air Peace, travel agents envisage a 50 per cent fare reduction,” Bernard said.

Oluwatoyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, said that the London route marked the airline’s entry into the European continent.

Olajide said the service would be operated with the airline’s Boeing 777 aircraft and the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, one of the most modern and efficient aircraft in the skies.

She also said the airline would be launching special promo fares and attractive plans for agents soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Operating daily, this service will also offer several other benefits which give Air Peace an edge over the competition. It’s a direct flight without stop-overs and offers unbeatable fares.

“The specifics of these offers and other Unique Selling Points will be presented as this engagement progresses.

“We want you to know that Air Peace’s operational expansion and milestones are driven by our ambition to continually connect cities and ease the burden of air travel while fostering economic prosperity across nations,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Catholic Bishops task FG to take urgent action on insecurity, economic hardship

Catholic Bishops task FG to take urgent action on insecurity, economic hardship

Air Peace to introduce special fares for students traveling to study in London

Air Peace to introduce special fares for students traveling to study in London

We're doing our best to mitigate hardship facing masses — Makinde

We're doing our best to mitigate hardship facing masses — Makinde

Wike assures maximum security in Abuja Law School

Wike assures maximum security in Abuja Law School

Ighodalo defeats Shaibu, others to emerge as Edo PDP governorship candidate

Ighodalo defeats Shaibu, others to emerge as Edo PDP governorship candidate

FG pledges to create 100,000 verifiable jobs by May 29

FG pledges to create 100,000 verifiable jobs by May 29

Troops eliminate 286 terrorists, rescue 122 hostages in 1 week

Troops eliminate 286 terrorists, rescue 122 hostages in 1 week

ASUU awards scholarships to 7 indigent UniAbuja students

ASUU awards scholarships to 7 indigent UniAbuja students

Gombe govt uncovers 523 ghost workers, saves ₦1.5bn

Gombe govt uncovers 523 ghost workers, saves ₦1.5bn

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Police inspector dismissed in Rivers for kidnapping and $3,000 extortion

House of Reps Committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account [Punch]

House of Reps committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata [Daily Trust]

Nothing is working, citizens are unhappy, parliamentary system will make Nigeria great - Dantata

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters