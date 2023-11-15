Air Peace: Deported Nigerians submitted wrong information - Saudi Embassy

On Monday, November 13, 2023, the Saudi Arabian government cancelled the visas of 177 out of 264 passengers airlifted from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Aminu Kano International Airport by Air Peace Flight No. P4-752.

Upon the flight's arrival at the King Abdulaziz International Airport – Hajj Terminal Jeddah on Monday, the Saudi immigration authorities informed the affected passengers that their visas had been cancelled, and denied them entry into the kingdom.

Subsequently, the 177 affected passengers were put on the same flight back to Nigeria, while the other passengers were cleared for entry into Jeddah.

Clarifying the incident in a statement on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Saudi embassy explained that the deported Nigerians had submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa they were not eligible for, a fact that was discovered upon their arrival.

“The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja would like to make a clarification about the media reports and social media releases concerning the deportation of Nigerian citizens at the point of entry into the Kingdom.

“The passengers whom were denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, did not fulfill the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom, as they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that does not apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival,” the statement said.

The Royal Embassy emphasised the importance of strict adherence to the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors, noting that “all passengers should review all the documents to determine their conformity with the conditions prior departing from their countries to the Kingdom.

“This procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only, but rather to citizens of other countries.”

