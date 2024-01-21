ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Air Force neutralises notorious kidnapper in airstrike in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Air Force said intelligence report received after the strike revealed that Janari was indeed eliminated alongside several other terrorists and kidnappers.

Air Force neutralises notorious kidnapper in airstrike in Kaduna [AbujaTimes]
Air Force neutralises notorious kidnapper in airstrike in Kaduna [AbujaTimes]

Recommended articles

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, AVM Edward Gabkwet, stated in Abuja on Sunday that Janari and his cohorts had been responsible for attacks and abductions within Kaduna State and along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

He stated that the airstrikes were authorised and executed after Janari and his gang were sighted at a location near Gadar Katako in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gabkwet added that reconnaissance trips showed that the gang was massing up for a likely attack or kidnapping of vulnerable civilians, hence the need to immediately attack the location.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Intelligence report received after the strike revealed that Janari was indeed eliminated alongside several other terrorists and kidnappers.

“Similar airstrikes were also carried out on Saturday on confirmed terrorists and kidnappers’ hideouts near Chukuba in Niger with various degrees of success.

“Feedback after the strikes was also positive as it confirmed that the targets were neutralised and their mobility destroyed.

“Collaborative efforts by the NAF and other security agencies will continue across all locations suspected to be harbouring terrorists and kidnappers,’’ Gabkwet also stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests owner of drug consignment that caused Lagos airport furore

NDLEA arrests owner of drug consignment that caused Lagos airport furore

Cheat during visitation, lose your accreditation, NUC warns universities

Cheat during visitation, lose your accreditation, NUC warns universities

Lagos traditional ruler celebrates first year anniversary

Lagos traditional ruler celebrates first year anniversary

Air Force neutralises notorious kidnapper in airstrike in Kaduna

Air Force neutralises notorious kidnapper in airstrike in Kaduna

Northern groups frown at EFCC, media reports on ex-govs' fraud cases

Northern groups frown at EFCC, media reports on ex-govs' fraud cases

Police investigate report of phone thieves in Anambra, say no case reported yet

Police investigate report of phone thieves in Anambra, say no case reported yet

Borno gets first elected female LG Chairman

Borno gets first elected female LG Chairman

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024 - NSCDC boss

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024 - NSCDC boss

Demolished buildings in Enugu were kidnappers' den – Govt officials

Demolished buildings in Enugu were kidnappers' den – Govt officials

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Pray fervently for our leaders, don't curse them - Sultan urges Nigerians

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)

Sanwo-Olu promises to implement policies, strategies to entrench peace

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan [Facebook:NNDLEA]

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan