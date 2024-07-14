ADVERTISEMENT
Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gabkwet said that their logistics tucked under thick foliage were also destroyed.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air operations had continued unabated with remarkable levels of success being recorded despite the weather challenges hampering ongoing efforts to diminish the capabilities of criminal elements in the North West.

He said that one of the strikes was carried out on Friday at Alhaji Layi’s enclave, situated in Kufan Shantu Village in Giwa Local Government Area.

According to him, similar airstrikes conducted on Saturday over terrorists’ camps inside Malum Forest in Igabi Local Government Area also recorded positive outcomes.

“From the Battle Damage Assessment footage, the terrorists were observed freely loitering around the forest at a compound with zinc-roofed structures.

“Subsequently, a precision strike was authorized, which eliminated most of the terrorists.

“These air strikes were initiated following thorough credible human intelligence, along with intelligence surveillance, and reconnaissance operations, which identified the targeted locations as enclaves of terrorists responsible for the ambush on troops at Manini on July 10.

“The NAF, alongside surface forces, will maintain dominance in the battlespace through extensive situational awareness, regular patrols, and targeted interdiction of terrorists’ safe havens in its Area of Responsibility and neighbouring states.

“This approach aims to effectively eliminate and eradicate terrorism and other criminal activities in the North West and North Central regions,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

