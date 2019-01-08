The Nigerian Air Force has announced that it has destroyed some gun trucks belonging to Boko Haram in Auno, Borno state.

According to Vanguard, this was made known to newsmen by the Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, in Abuja.

Daramola said that the air strike, which was carried out Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole was conducted on Monday, January 7, 2019.

The statement reads: “The attacks were executed yesterday, Jan.7, whilst providing close air support for ground troops who were responding to an attack on their location.

“The ATF scrambled a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet and a Mi-35M Helicopter Gunship supported by an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to locate and engage the group of terrorists’ gun trucks.

“Overhead the target area, the ground troops were seen engaging the terrorists who were in a convoy of gun trucks in a fierce gun battle.

“After deconfliction, the Alpha Jet and Mi-35M took turns in engaging the terrorists causing them to beat an immediate retreat.

“ The ball of fire from exploding munitions in one of the gun trucks was visibly seen. “Some of the survivors, who were seen attempting to flee the location, were taken out in follow-on attack.”

Over 100 Boko Haram terrorists in troubled areas of Yobe and Borno were killed in a joint operation carried out by the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recently.