The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has disagreed with Boko Haram terrorists over the disappearance of the force’s fighter jet.

The aircraft, which was on a mission to support troops fighting militants, went missing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

But on Friday, Boko Haram insurgents claimed they shot down the fighter jet.

In a video released on its social media page, the terrorists showed one of them standing on what they said is the wreckage of the jet.

The video also showed the Nigerian flag and number NAF 475 on its fuselage.

However, the Air Force has dismissed Boko Haram’s claim, saying it is fake.

The NAF Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the video could be clips from a previous incident.

According to Gabkwet, the video is fake because it is fraught with inconsistencies.

He added that the lush vegetation in the area shown in the video suggests that the incident which Boko Haram was trying to sell did not happen in the Northeast.

He said, “We have seen some videos but there is nothing that has proven that the aircraft in those clips belongs to us.

“Or have you seen a Nigerian Air Force aircraft number or the body of Air Force pilot or have you seen any Air Force uniform?

“Until we get all these details strengthened out, we are not going to go into speculation.

“That video could have been shot somewhere.

“I have seen four videos so far, one of them has lush vegetation in the background, and I wonder where they have such vegetation in the Northeast. Unless they did something and they are releasing the clips bit by bit, we are waiting.

“Except we have evidence, because like I said, these persons have families and you cannot go to their wives, parents or wards, you must bring concrete evidence; there must be something to show.”

The Nigerian Air Force had earlier on Friday said based on the intelligence report it gathered, the fighter jet may have crashed.