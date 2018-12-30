The Nigerian Air Force has announced that it has destroyed a hideout for bandits in Zamfara state.

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen by Air Force spokesman, Commodore Ibikunle Daramola on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

According to Vanguard, Daramola said that the attack was carried out on Friday, December 2018, after intelligence reports showed revealed the location.

“The attack was conducted at dawn on 28 December 2018 following intelligence reports indicating that the compound was being used by the armed bandits as a camp from where they launch attacks against innocent civilians.

” Accordingly, the ATF detailed a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, which confirmed the presence of bandits armed with high calibre weapons at the location.

” Consequently, an Alpha Jet aircraft was dispatched to strike the compound, recording direct hits on the target area and resulting in significant damage to the structures and neutralization of some bandits, as later confirmed by credible human intelligence sources.

” Surface troops later invaded the compound and recovered some motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing criminals.

”The ATF, working in concert with surface forces and other security agencies, will continue to conduct reconnaissance and air interdiction missions with a view to restoring normalcy to the affected States in the Northwest.

ALSO READ: Activists ask FG to end the killings in Zamfara

“It would also be highly appreciated if the attached short video clip, which is now declassified, is shown to the general public for them to witness parts of the operations.”

The Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari recently told newsmen that informants who support the bandits and kidnappers are the cause of the continued killings in the state.