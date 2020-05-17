The troops were deployed to tackle the emerging security challenges, such as banditry, cattle rustlings and farmers and herders clash in the zone.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who addressed the troops in Lafia, urged them to be professional in their conduct.

“I urged you to be professional and uphold the core NAF values of integrity, service before self and excellence in all you do,” he said.

Abubakar, who was represented by AVM Charles Ohwo, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command, told the Special Forces that they were deployed to complement and add value to the already existing security apparatus on ground.

“You must cooperate with Operation Whirl Stroke. Your deployment not only for Lafia, but for the North -Central,” he said.

The air chief appreciated the Nasarawa government for the provision of the facility provided for the establishment of the 22 Quick Response Wing in Lafia.

Abubakar urged the government of Nasarawa to put in place a Refueling facilities to enable helicopters easy access for refueling as they advance for operations.

Speaking to newsmen, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the quick response to the security challenges of the state.

According to the governor, the response came just three days after he called for help from the Federal Government.

Sule gave the assurance that the state would support the troops to ensure that all forms of crimes were eliminated from the State.