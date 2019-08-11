Abubakar during a special lunch, organised for troops on the frontline fighting bandits in Katsina and Zamfara Forest in Katsina on Sunday, described the performance of the troops as tremendous.

“Our Air Force personnel have performed creditably well in the fight against banditry, cattle rustling and insurgency.

“The Air Force men have forced the criminals to reduce their activities by running away from the forest which led to reducing crime to its barest minimum.

“They have been able to discharge their duties competently and professionally during the operations at the period under review,” he said.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations, AVM James Gwani, charged Air Force personnel not to relax while discharging their duties at the frontline.

He commended the commander of Operation “Hadarin Daji” and the commander of 213 Air Force Base, Katsina for handling the Rugu Forest operation professionally.

Earlier, the Commander of 213 Air Force Base, Katsina, Group Capt. Hadi Ahmed, said that the special party was organised for troops fighting banditry in Katsina Forest to give them a sense of belonging.

ALSO READ: Traders rescue baby from locked car at Computer Village in Lagos

“It has become the tradition of the Air Force to organise special reception for its officers at the frontline as they cannot celebrate with their families during the Sallah or Christmas celebrations,” he said.

Some of the people who attended the vent were the Commander of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army Katsina, Brig.-Gen. A. Bande, Air Component Commander, Group Capt. Aliyu Idris, and Group Capt. Dan Apy-Yak.