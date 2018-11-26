Nigeria Air Force bombs Boko Haram hideouts a week after Metele attack

news

A week after the attack on a Nigerian Army formation in Metele, Borno State, the Nigeria Air Force has reportedly bombed the several hideouts believed to house Boko Haram terrorists.

According to a report by PRNigeria, troops destroyed operational vehicles and arms following the airstrikes that took place at Tumbun Rego, Kangarwa and Mainok.

A military officer who spoke on anonymity revealed that the air force deployed the Mi-35M, multi-role combat helicopters in carrying out the strikes.

"There were also similar attacks hours after the Sunday's attack. We expect the Nigerian Air Force to release air strike footage soon," he said.

About 118 soldiers were killed when terrorists invaded a military base in Metele village, Guzamala local government area of Borno State on Monday, November 19, 2018. The recent killing of soldiers by Boko Haram has been condemned by several Nigerians on social media.

Most of them also called out the Federal Government for keeping quiet about the issue.