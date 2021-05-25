Air Force arrests 4 railway tracks vandals, impounds truck in Enugu

Taiwo said that items recovered included: a truck-load of railway track lanes and accessories, one pump action gun, two live bullets, Scania truck with registration number APP 523 XS.

The commander said that the suspects would be charged for alleged conspiracy and theft of public property.

“On May 21, at about 00:52a.m., two suspects, Paul Obieze of 24 Ajayi Street, Opposite Medical Road, Benin City, and Nwankwo Onyedika, a security officer to Utamazi Unit at Mburu-Anusi in Enugu State, were arrested.

“They were arrested around Airport Roundabout in Enugu by NAF personnel on internal security patrol with a truck-load of vandalised rail tracks belonging to the NRC.

“The two suspects were arrested alongside two dismissed NAF personnel who served as their escorts.

“Further interrogation revealed that they were enroute to Onitsha, Anambra State, to sell off the stolen goods when their truck was intercepted.

“The suspects were subsequently detained at Air Provost Wing of 553 Base Services Group,’’ he said.

According to Taiwo, NAF as a professional and disciplined force wishes to state clearly that it will continue to work assiduously with other security services to get rid of criminal elements in the society.

Receiving the suspects, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, lauded the NAF internal security patrol team as well as synergy that existed between the NAF and the Nigeria Police.

Aliyu, represented by the Commander of Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit, SP Suleiman Jafaru, assured that due diligence and discreet investigation would be carried out on the matter.