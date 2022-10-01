Air displays, march past, form part of Nigeria at 62 Independence celebration.

The event began with a general salute by the Commander Guards Brigade, Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff.

Other top government functionaries, who participated in the general salute category included ministers, members of National Assembly, permanent secretaries, and Chief Executives of Federal Parastatals.

Others are the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

It was followed by a welcome salute by Ministers of Defence and FCT, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Chief Justice of the Federation, President of Senate and Speaker House of Representatives.

Others who were part of the welcome salute were former presidents and vice presidents.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took the National Salute.

The event featured a march past, calisthenic displays and various degrees of air displays and silent drill by members of the Armed Forces.

The displays were designed to showcase superior mights of the Armed Forces and its combat ready disposition to safeguard the nation at all times.

Members of the paramilitary agencies comprising the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), among others.

The event also had cultural dance displays from different ethnic nationalities in the country, showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

There was also symbolic display on Southern and Northern protectorates of Nigeria, amalgamation and eventual attainment of Nigeria’s Independence.

The symbolic displays portrayed the need for Nigerians to see themselves as one indivisible and united entity, in spite of the multiplicity of various ethnic nationalities.