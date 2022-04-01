AIG assures Anambra, Enugu residents of adequate security

He said that the security situation in the state had generally improved in recent months.

He said: “I am here to address our gallant officers and men as well as build their capacity and confidence to do better.

“We have had robust relationship with our stakeholders and I am here to also meet with them and strengthen this synergy for greater and better results, moving forward.”

Muri said that police authorities were working hard in synergy with stakeholders to see that known and emerging security threats in the entire South-East were dealt with.

“On the issue of sit-at-home, we are meeting with stakeholders, especially the political, social and religious leaders, to see ways to solve it and ensure that enduring peace returns to the zone,” he said.

The AIG, however, denied the report of a planned nationwide strike by police personnel, saying it merely existed in the social media.

“In reality, there was nothing like strike in the first place as being promoted by some unpatriotic social media bloggers,” the police chief said.

He further said that the present Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali, had provided far-reaching and robust welfare package for police personnel in the history of the country.

“What we owe him, including the Federal Government, is to ensure we redouble our efforts in fighting crime and criminality.

“We also should be totally loyal and dedicated to constituted authorities as well as being professional in our daily duties,” he said.

The AIG also met with leaders and stakeholders in security matters in the state, visited some Area Commands and special tactical and operational formations.

In an address, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Abubakar, lauded Muri for the visit, describing it as “a great moral booster”.

Abubakar expressed gratitude to the police authorities for the series of trainings, which personnel of the command at various cadres had enjoyed to boost their operational and professional capacity.

“The AIG has been instrumental to most of the successes we have recorded in the command recently and we pledge our loyalty to constituted authorities, especially the force hierarchy,” he said.