Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Aide says there is no tension between Saraki and Dogara

NASS No tension between Saraki and Dogara - Speaker's aide

Dogara's aide further said the working relationship between both lawmakers is cordial and there is no room for animosity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aide says there is no tension between Saraki and Dogara play

The Speaker's aide further said the working relationship between both lawmakers is cordial and there is no room for animosity.

(@BukolaSaraki)

Turaki Hassan, the Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has denied rumoured hostility between his principal and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Hassan in a statement made available to Pulse, stressed that the rumoured tension between the leaders of the National Assembly is merely 'a piece of devilish fiction that will fizzle out and end in the pit of hell where it came from.'

The Speaker's aide further said the working relationship between both lawmakers is cordial and there is no room for animosity.

Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor, Ortom play

Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara

(Reps)

 

Read Turaki Hassan's statement here

RE: TENSION IN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

ALSO READ: APC allegedly offering Senators N148m each to impeach Saraki, Dogara

Please beware of evil people, merchants of lies, falsehood and mendacity whose primary occupation is to concoct, contrive,  fabricate and brew  mischief and  fake news which they spread and broadcast like wild fire on social media.

These paid minions who have sold their conscience and souls to the devil for a morsel  have been broadcasting lies on social media especially WhatsApp with the sole aim of deceiving and hoodwinking  the public into believing that there is a rift between the two leaders of the National Assembly - Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and His Excellency Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

To the contrary, Dr. Saraki and Barrister Dogara have enjoyed harmonious working relationship in the last three years. The Rt. Hon. Speaker will never ever say those things about the President of the Senate. But for the unsuspecting members of the public and  supporters of the two leaders, we would have ignored this latest round of fallacious and  fictitious perfidy which is nothing but a piece of devilish fiction as it will fizzle out and end in the pit of hell where it came from.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Summit Of The Alternatives How Kenyan lawyer caused an 'earthquake' in...bullet
3 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet

Related Articles

Bode George Dogara, Saraki were tenants in APC - PDP chieftain
Samuel Ortom Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor
Saraki APC allegedly offering Senators, Reps N148m each to impeach Senate President, Dogara
Nigerian News Roundup 'President' Saraki, PVC extension and other top stories of the week
Saraki APC accuses Senate President of treason
Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate President’s removal
Saraki Buhari is reaping the consequences of his action – Okorocha
DSS Invasion Ben Bruce believes in lies - Akpabio
Saraki Read Senate President's full statement at world press conference

Local

hajj
2018 Hajj NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia
NIS deports 448 illegal immigrants through Seme border post -- Official
Muhammed Uba New Customs Commander in Seme reads riot Act to smugglers
Collapsed building at Jabi, FCT Abuja on Friday
Collapsed Abuja Building FCT Minister assures adequate emergency care for victims
Mahmood Yakubu No budgetary allocation for International Observers, INEC Chairman insists