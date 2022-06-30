RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

A’Ibom CJ pardons 6 inmates

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Justice Ekaette Obot, has pardoned six inmates of Ikot Abasi Correctional Centre who have been awaiting trial between two and nine years.

Justice Ekaette Obot (FabWoman)

Obot said this after a facility tour of the centre and attended to their case files in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

She said the freed inmates had spent more years in prison than the penalty for the offence they were charged with.

The chief judge urged the inmates to go and turn a new leaf as they might not be lucky to have another chance.

Among them was a 51-year old father of three, Ufot Udo, who was convicted for rape and has been diagnosed of cardiac failure.

Udo, a native of Esa Ekpo in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, was pardoned by the chief judge on compassionate ground.

Also pardoned were 27-year-old David Akpan and 26-year-old, John Uko-Ekong, both from Ikot Abasi who were arrested for allegedly organising what the Police labelled “a system of intimidation called Iceland Confraternity”.

Others are, David Isaiah, a 32-year-old father of two from Ikot Ekpaw in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area; and Isaac Onoita, 49-year-old native of Adim in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River.

Isaiah and Onoita were charged for being in possession of stolen bed and foam and had not been taken to court since 2019.

The chief judge also granted amnesty to Udo Ataha, a 45-year-old native of Asong in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area who was charged for intent to intimidate and had spent 12 months in prison without trial.

