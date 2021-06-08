RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Nigerian leaders need prayers and prayers', Ahmad Lawan pleads

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Lawan says Nigerian leaders need God's intervention to solve challenges.

L-R: Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
L-R: Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has pleaded with Nigerians to continue to pray for the country and its leaders.

Recommended articles

The lawmaker made the appeal during plenary at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

He made his remarks shortly after a motion was moved for a one-minute silence to be observed in honour of the popular Pastor T.B. Joshua who died last week following a brief illness.

Lawan said Nigerian leaders need God's intervention while they continue to attend to their responsibilities and duties.

He said, "The prayers from everyone will be very important and we'll continue to ask for that.

"God can help us in any way that is possible to overcome the numerous challenges our country is passing through."

Nigeria has been troubled by insecurity issues, and an economy that has floundered for years, especially under the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Unemployment rate has skyrocketed to 33.3%, and the nation is considered the poverty capital of the world with nearly half of its estimated 200 million population living in extreme poverty.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Nigerian leaders need prayers and prayers', Ahmad Lawan pleads

TwitterBan: How Western nations ignored FG's warning about IPOB activities

'I will not condone any act of recklessness', CJN warns new FCT CJ

NSCDC commissions female squad to secure schools in FCT, Katsina

FG spends N3.8bn to repair bridges damaged by vandals, petrol tankers

Uneasy calm in Ibarapa land over Saturday attack on Igangan community

Muhammadu Buhari, democratic president, military ruler [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Troops kill scores of bandits in latest encounter on Kaduna-Zaria highway

Cultural library opens in New York to promote Nigeria's heritage