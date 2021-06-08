'Nigerian leaders need prayers and prayers', Ahmad Lawan pleads

The lawmaker made the appeal during plenary at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

He made his remarks shortly after a motion was moved for a one-minute silence to be observed in honour of the popular Pastor T.B. Joshua who died last week following a brief illness.

Lawan said Nigerian leaders need God's intervention while they continue to attend to their responsibilities and duties.

He said, "The prayers from everyone will be very important and we'll continue to ask for that.

"God can help us in any way that is possible to overcome the numerous challenges our country is passing through."

Nigeria has been troubled by insecurity issues, and an economy that has floundered for years, especially under the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.