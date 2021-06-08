Reps pass bill to make Agricultural Science compulsory subject for all secondary school students

Lawmakers in the lower legislative chamber of the National Assembly passed the bill for a third reading during plenary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

The Mandatory Inclusion of Agricultural Science in Secondary Schools Curriculum in Nigeria Bill, sponsored by Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, was first read in July 2019, and had its committee report adopted by plenary in April 2021.

Hon. Ado Doguwa moved the motion for passage of the bill on Tuesday, and was seconded by Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas.

It was quickly passed by a majority of the chamber without objections.

The bill, as presented in 2019, compels the Educational Research Institute to liaise with States Ministries of Education to ensure the inclusion of Agricultural Science in junior secondary schools curriculum.