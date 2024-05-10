ADVERTISEMENT
AGN appoints business mogul Kenneth Ifekudu as national patron

News Agency Of Nigeria

The appointment is in recognition of his contributions to the growth and development of the national economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, announced in a statement on Friday.

According to him, Ifekudu’s appointment was in recognition of his passionate contributions to the growth and development of the creative economy and his philanthropic gestures.

Rollas stated that “the Board of Trustees and the entire AGN members have presented a letter of appointment as National Patron to a successful businessman and Managing Director/CEO of Diamond Leeds Ltd, High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu,

“The appointment is in recognition of his contributions to the growth and development of the national economy, especially in areas of infrastructure, hospitality, support to humanity and exceptional leadership qualities.

“It is our intention to confer few selected distinguished individuals from across the nation who have given invaluable support to humanity and national economy over the years with national patron,” he said.

According to the AGN helmsman, Ifekudu has graciously accepted the responsibility and pledged his goodwill and best assurances to contribute to the growth and development of the guild.

News Agency Of Nigeria

