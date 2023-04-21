AGF to appear before Reps committee for alleged loss of $2.4 billion oil revenue

The revenue is from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date.

The minister expressed this through a letter sent to the adhoc committee and read by its Chairman, Rep. Mark Gbillah, during the resumed investigative hearing in Abuja on Thursday.

Malami said he would provide relevant information on the alleged sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil amounting to over $2.4 billion and crude oil export to global destinations from 2014 to date.

Gbila, while acknowledging receipt of the letter, said: “Today we are in receipt of a letter from the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice who is indicating his determination to respect the doctrine of separation of powers and to support our extant laws.”

He said the minister indicated the fact that he was trying to put together the comprehensive response that the committee had raised.

“While we appreciate the Attorney General’s response, we would like to indicate that it came a lot later than we expected and it came without the response that we referred to.

“So, we will appreciate if the AGF provides these responses and to also appear before the Committee next Thursday. So, let’s give him the window to appear before the Committee.”

He however said that the Minister of Finance was still evasive, adding that the committee had not received any submission or response from the minister.

“The Accountant General sent a response and has not responded to our follow up because we asked further questions to what he provided us information about.

“But we want to call on the Minister of Finance, like the AGF show regards and respect for the separation of powers as enshrined in our Constitution, and respond to the request of the committee.

This, according to him, will enable the committee to get to the bottom of its investigation.

“Like I already said,we are giving her the benefit of the doubt; we are not unmindful of the other powers we have and we are afraid to exert them.

“We will do so if the leeway we have provided is still neglected and not recognised by the honourable Minister of Finance,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the resumed investigative hearing the committee quizzed management staff of some oil companies involved in the lifting and sales of crude oil to global destinations.