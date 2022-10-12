RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: AGF approves Stella Oduah’s arraignment for alleged ₦7.9bn fraud

Ima Elijah

Stella Oduah
Stella Oduah

Took long enough: The directive, issued in a letter to the Federal High Court, has finally ended the trail of recurring adjournments suffered by the arraignment; 6 consecutive times.

Oduah and others defendants in the alleged fraud trial were to have been docked since last year but was for six times put off following the request of the AGF to allow him study the case file and give legal opinion.

The switch up: However, at Wednesday’s proceedings, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, brought a letter before the court from Malami, asking that the Senator be formally docked on the alleged offences.

Stella Oduah's court dates: Mrs Oduah, who was present in court along with her other eight co-defendants, was given February 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2023, for arraignment and full scale accelerated trial.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo fixed the date following confirmation by parties that Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, actually issued the letter and copied them as required by law.

What EFCC accused Oduah of: The EFCC, in the charges, alleged that Mrs Oduah misappropriated the N7.9 billion public funds while serving as a Minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime.

Other defendants are Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore, and Marine Limited, Tip Top Global Resources Limited, Crystal Television Limited and Sobora International Limited.

They are charged with conspiracy and money laundering, as well as maintaining anonymous bank accounts.

What you should know: Oduah is a member of the ruling party in Nigeria, the All Progressive Congress (APC), and also a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Anambra North Senatorial District.

Although from same state, Oduah waved aside Labour Party Peter Obi's chances of winning the presidency.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

