Agency seeks NCAA’s support to develop made in Nigeria helicopters

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has solicited support from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to develop made-in-Nigeria helicopters.

Prof. Muhammed Haruna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NASENI, made the appeal on Wednesday in Lagos when he paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NASENI is an agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

It was established in 1992 with the primary goal of fast tracking home initiated and home-grown industrialisation through local machine design and machine building capabilities.

Haruna said NASENI had in the past manufactured an Agriculture Based Unmanned Area Vehicle (AB-UAV), tricycles commonly referred to as “Keke NASENI" and was involved in the successful development of the “Gulma Drone ” in collaboration with the Nigeria Air Force.

He expressed confidence that the made-in-Nigeria helicopter project would be a success through the support of the NCAA and other stakeholders.

Haruna said the project was a ministerial and presidential directive and was in line with NASENl’s mandate in Aviation and Aeronautics Technology, stressing that the agency was targeting its actualisation before the end of 2019.

The CEO said the agency had selected Dynali Helicopter Manufacturing Company of Belgium as a willing partner to fast-track technology acquisition and domestication.

Haruna said :” The company is the manufacturer of a wide range and models of Dynali H3 easy flyer sport ultralight helicopters.

“The company produces the simplest, easy to maintain and operate helicopters of high quality and of international standards. The cost is less than N50 million.

“Dynali Helicopter was selected because their technology is easier to copy, learn, domesticate and modify.

“They are willing to build the capacity of our staff for maintenance, repair, assembly, and manufacturing of helicopters in Nigeria. ”

He said the agency had placed order for one unit of Dynali H3 easy flyer sport ultralight helicopter for the purpose of reverse engineering and technology domestication.

“The helicopter has been produced, tested and ready for delivery to Nigeria.

“In order to take delivery of the aircraft, we have requested for a clearance to import the aircraft from the Ministry of Transportation through our supervising ministry.

“The NCAA is an important stakeholder in this effort and that is why we reached out to you for support and guidance,” he said.

Haruna, therefore, urged the NCAA and NASENI teams to consider the project as a national one, due to the importance of its success to national development.

Responding, Usman said the NCAA was charged with economic and safety regulations of the aviation industry and would continue to partner with other agencies and stakeholders towards actualising that mandate.

Usman said there was need for Nigeria to develop home grown technology to boost economic development and for the country to be at par with its contemporaries.

He said “Aviation is highly regulated and it is international in nature.

“That is why the NASENI came today for us to partner and work to ensure that international standard and recommended practices are maintained because aviation is high precision industry. It involves safety and security.”

Usman pledged the support of the NCAA to the project, stressing that the agency would also continue to regulate the usage of UAVs through the issuance of advisory circulars and registration of such equipment.