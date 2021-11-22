RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Agency seals 65 gas plants in Lagos

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it has shutdown 65 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos from January to October for various infractions.

Mr Ayorinde Cardoso, Zonal Operations Controller, NMDPRA, Lagos made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Cardoso said the LPG (cooking gas) plants were shut down for non-compliance with NMDPRA Guidelines and International Safety Standards.

He said some of the plants were operating without valid approval or license from the Authority.

According to him, the move is to curb the occurrence of gas explosion and fire incidents in the state.

Cardoso said: “What we are doing apart from closing these plants is more engagements with people that want to go into such businesses.

“So, apart from going round and arresting the operators, we are coming up with proper public enlightenment for both investors and people that are living in that environment.

“People are afraid of such businesses around their environment now due to safety concerns but with public enlightenment, we will be able to get everything in the right perspective.”

He said agency would continue to clamp down on such illegal plants while at the same time sensitising the public on the need for safe usage and distribution of gas.

