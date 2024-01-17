Agency mourns pregnant woman allegedly killed by husband in Lagos

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

She said that the agency received a distress call at about 1.00 p.m. on Wednesday from a mandated reporter about the alleged incident.

“We received news of domestic violence that allegedly led to the death of a seven-month pregnant woman after complaining of body pains in the early hours of today.

“The unfortunate incident happened in the Ketu area of Lagos where it was alleged that her husband had serially abused her physically and otherwise.

“The last incident allegedly happened at midnight of 16th January 2024, which resulted in her death.

“It was also revealed that one of the family members confirmed that the deceased had repeatedly reported physical abuse to the husband’s family members,” she said.

Vivour-Adeniyi said that, on receipt of the news, the agency’s field officers reported the case at the nearest police station where the investigation began immediately.

According to her, the alleged perpetrator has been arrested and is in police custody.

“We sympathize with the departed and use this medium to reiterate the fact that every domestic violence is truly a potential murder case.

“We remain steadfast in our resolve to ensure that SGBV ( Sexual and Gender Based Violence) is reduced to the barest minimum,” she said.

The DSVA boss urged those experiencing domestic violence to speak up.

“We encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to, please, break the culture of silence and speak up.