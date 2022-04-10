Agency demolishes illegal mechanic villages in Lagos

The mechanic villages were sited opposite Area E Police Station, Festac Town, and under high tension electricity towers at Maroko Area.

Jejeloye personally supervised the demolition during which eight suspected hoodlums were arrested

He said in the statement that the mechanic villages were cleared to safeguard the lives of citizens and to beautify the state.

“The exercise was necessary to help to safeguard lives and also to beautify the state so as to have a serene, safe and secure environment based on the existing master plan of the state,’’ he said.

“Countless warnings were served on the operators of the illegal mechanic villages which were sometimes used as hideouts by criminals,’’ he added.

Jejeloye explained that it was suicidal to stay under high tension cables to perform any activity and that no responsible government would sit by and watch people make such suicide attempts.

“Government earmarked the Maroko power line area for a beautification project which will further translate to greener Lagos.

“Residents complain regularly about the constant burning of refuse and tyres by the illegal occupants.

“Actions like these are hazardous to health and also harmful to the environment. They will no longer be tolerated once this exercise is concluded,’’ he added.

Jejeloye assured the people of Lagos State that shanties and illegally occupied land in the state would no longer be left to serve as criminal hideouts.

“Serious discussions have been initiated with relevant government agencies to ensure allocation of large expanse of land as mechanic villages, particularly around Ibeju-Lekki axis.

“This is to discourage haphazard and illegal development of mechanic villages in the state,’’ he said.

The agency also arrested a motorcyclist, Peter Iorsashe, for assaulting one of its officials who accosted him for breaking traffic laws on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.