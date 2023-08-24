Breaking news:
News  >  Local

Agege LG transforms criminals’ hideout to market

News Agency Of Nigeria

Agege LG transforms criminals’ hideout to market. [NAN]
Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Executive Chairman of the council, said that the development would reduce crime and add value to the socio-economic development of the council area.

Egunjobi, who spoke during a news conference on Thursday at the council secretariat, explained that the development was in fulfilment of his pledge to the residents.

“This is the fulfilment of the promise I made to the good people of the council area on several occasions; that all criminals’ hideouts in the council area will be transformed into meaningful use for the good people of Agege.

“As you can see, we have converted the den of criminals in Moshalashi Alhaja area into a modern mini-market.

“This will add value to the socio-economic development of the area and at the same time reduce crime,” he said.

The chairman advised youths in the area to take advantage of the council’s vocational centre to acquire skills.

According to him, skill acquisition will make them meaningful to themselves and the society, rather than engaging in criminal activities.

Egunjobi assured that the council would not allow any area to be turned into hiding place for criminals in the council area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

