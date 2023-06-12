The sports category has moved to a new website.
Agbekoya urges farmers to support Tinubu to revive agriculture

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former President, Muhammadu Buhari had declared June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day instead of May 29 in honour of late Chief M.K.O Abiola.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
The Head of the group, Chief Aremu Kamorudeen, made the call in a message to commemorate the Democracy Day anniversary in Lagos on Monday.

Kamorudeen said all stakeholders in the agricultural sector should support Tinubu’s administration towards making Agriculture the bedrock of the economy.

He, therefore, urged the president to carry the association along in implementing relevant agricultural policies to provide sufficient food for the nation towards the alleviation of poverty.

Kamorudeen said developing policies without stakeholders engagement would not boost the agricultural economy.

He said: “We want to express our readiness to work with this present administration on policies that can drive food security and community policing in the South-West of the country.

“While we are commending the president plans to create agricultural hubs in states, we are also advising Tinubu to ensure that these states are safe, as farmers must feel safe to go to their farmlands.

“Our group also pledges to complement the security agencies in ensuring that farmers get adequate security without fear of unknown attacks while farming and trading.

“This is because insecurity must become a thing of the past before Nigeria could curtail the recent surge in food prices.

“I believe that making farms safe and funding agricultural mechanisation will create not only more food but also jobs to engage restless youths who have turned to crime for a living.”

Kamorudeen advised Tinubu to address the agricultural sector budget that was being confronted with late budget releases and policy inconsistencies.

He added that the budgetary allocations largely affected the practice of smallholder farming.

According to him, there should be a political will to allocate at least 10 per cent of annual budgets and actual revenues to the agriculture sector with appropriate budget lines.

