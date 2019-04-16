Marbell told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that as a fruit, of course, it has Vitamin C and has a number of functions in the body.

According to him, the fruit has mineral such as calcium, magnesium, potassium etc, which are used by the body for different things.

ALSO READ: Trump wants to make US visas harder for Nigerians

Some people say it has antioxidant properties too, which is good as it reduces the risk of some illnesses, the medical doctor said.

Marbell, however, said that he had yet to come across standard studies demonstrating significant benefits with consistent intake of agbalomo also known as udara in Igbo.

But maybe its because Ive not looked for, the medical doctor said.