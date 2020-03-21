Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa-Ibom State has again debunked the rumour of a Coronavirus case in his state.

The governor in a tweet on Saturday, March 21, 2020, said there’s no confirmed case of the disease in Akwa Ibom adding that the measures put in place at the state’s airport is comprehensive and has no parallel anywhere in West Africa.

He tweeted, “For emphasis, let me state here unequivocally that there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 disease in Akwa Ibom State as I speak to you. As a matter of fact, the measures put in place at our Airport is comprehensive and has no parallel anywhere in West Africa.

“My Fellow AKWAIBOMITES, I bring you greetings and urge that we continue to stand in faith in the face of the global pandemic which has shaken the world to its foundations. You may have read a rash of mischievous info peddled by certain media platforms on the status of COVID-19.

"I want to assure the public that the rumours and false information going around on social media are completely false."

The state government had earlier on Friday, March 20, 2020, dismissed the rumour making round that there are cases of coronavirus in the state, stressing that the news is fake.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong, on Friday at a news conference in Uyo dispelled the rumour and warned the public against the spread of rumour on coronavirus in the state.

Ukpong said, I want to assure the public that rumours and false information going round in the social media about some Chinese and corona virus in Akwa lbom is completely false.

“I am confirming to you now, that there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 infection in Akwa lbom as I speak to you.”

Meanwhile, the first case of Coronavirus, an Italian, who brought the virus to Nigeria has recovered from the disease.

The 44-year-old Italian was discharged on Friday, March 20, 2020, after testing negative to the disease.