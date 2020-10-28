The meeting, whose agenda was not made public held after the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the President.

However, at the end of the meeting, Danjuma did not speak with State House correspondents.

At the time of filing this report, the Presidency has yet to release a statement on the meeting.

This is the second time the former minister would come out of a meeting with the president and refused to talk to journalists after the meeting.

On Monday, May 18, 2020, Danjuma met behind closed doors with the president and the agenda of the meeting was unknown.

Before now, Danjuma used to be very critical of Buhari’s government.

You’ll recall that in December 2019, Danjuma threatened to reveal a secret that’ll make Nigerians lose sleep.

The former minister called on Nigerians to rise and defend their country saying Nigeria is in a big hole.

He said,” In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice. People appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know that is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

“If you want details, I will give it to you privately. We are in a big hole as a nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we have to wake up.

He urged Nigerians to save the country, saying the activities of the fifth columnist were not helping matters.