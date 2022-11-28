Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

Okoye said that Mrs Pauline Onyeka, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ebonyi, reported on Sunday that Izzi Local Government Area office located in Iboko was set, ablaze by suspected arsonists.

“The incident occurred around 10 am when some persons set the entire building ablaze.

“Although no casualties resulted from the attack, the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed.

“These include 340 ballot boxes; 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet-to-be-determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCS).

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and investigations have begun.