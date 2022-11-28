RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again suspected arsonists set INEC office ablaze in Ebonyi, says Commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

Suspected arsonists have again set the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Izzi Local Government Area ablaze.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education in Abuja.

Okoye said that Mrs Pauline Onyeka, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ebonyi, reported on Sunday that Izzi Local Government Area office located in Iboko was set, ablaze by suspected arsonists.

“The incident occurred around 10 am when some persons set the entire building ablaze.

“Although no casualties resulted from the attack, the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed.

“These include 340 ballot boxes; 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet-to-be-determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCS).

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and investigations have begun.

”Sadly, this is the third attack on our Local Government office in less than three weeks following similar attacks on our offices in Ogun and Osun States on Nov. 10," Okoye said.

