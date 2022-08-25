RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again, students appeal to ASUU to suspend 7 months-old strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

A cross section of students have appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to suspend its seven months old strike.

ASUU (PremiumTimesNG)
ASUU (PremiumTimesNG)

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Thursday that it was time for the union to suspend the strike and move for amicable settlement with the Federal Government.

Miss Bisola Aina, a 300 level student of Ekiti State University (EKSU), said calling off the strike was long overdue because the Federal Government was not yielding to their demands.

Aina appealed to members of the union to suspend the strike and allow the government to come with its proposal on how their demands would be meant.

She said that many of them have been stranded, idle and frustrated staying at home.

Kayode Oni, a 200 level student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, urged both ASUU and Federal Government to find a lasting solution to end the strike.

Oni explained that the students are beginning to get angry with the lecturer for not listening to the proposal by the government.

“We are tired and angry with our lecturers’ behaviours for not accepting the proposal by the Federal Government.

“I want to appeal to ASUU to suspend its prolonged strike and allow us resume to our various universities without any further delay,” he said.

Bayo Fatoki, a 400 level student of University of Jos, said that the lecturers are equally suffering but the students are suffering the most.

Fatoki said that if not for the strike, he ought to have graduated because he had finished his project and waiting for his final examination.

“I want to appeal to the Federal Government, ASUU and stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the prolonged strike,” he added.

Miss Omowunmi Ojo, a 200 level student of the University of Ibadan, said the deplorable condition of education in Nigeria calls for urgent intervention by the Federal Government.

Ojo said that many youths have lost faith in the political leaders and ASUU because it appears that they are after their personal gains.

She urged both parties to resolve their differences and end the prolonged strike for the interest of the students, who have been abandoned and frustrated.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign

Vaccine Production: Buhari welcomes exploratory interactions between Nigerian Scientists, Biontech

Vaccine Production: Buhari welcomes exploratory interactions between Nigerian Scientists, Biontech

Police commission union declares indefinite strike

Police commission union declares indefinite strike

Again, students appeal to ASUU to suspend 7 months-old strike

Again, students appeal to ASUU to suspend 7 months-old strike

Police seal off NNPP offices in Borno, arrest party's senatorial candidate

Police seal off NNPP offices in Borno, arrest party's senatorial candidate

PDP ready to takeover Cross River in 2023, says Chairman

PDP ready to takeover Cross River in 2023, says Chairman

Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 3 cult suspects in Edo

Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest 3 cult suspects in Edo

ASUU: Parents propose paying N10,000 per session to end strike

ASUU: Parents propose paying N10,000 per session to end strike

2023: Again, Buhari, Masari vow to support Tinubu

2023: Again, Buhari, Masari vow to support Tinubu

Trending

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling. [Daily Trust]

Sowore kicked as Abuja mob attacked bishop who attended Shettima's unveiling

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Auwa Barde, the young inventor who built a robot that works with exoskeleton remote control in Kano. [NAN]

Kano teenager invents robot working with exoskeleton remote control

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto