Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, at present, is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attending the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Buhari will also proceed to Makkah after the three day conference to perform the Umrah, (lesser pilgrimage) and then to London on a private visit before returning to Abuja.

Osinbajo, had on Oct. 23, presided over FEC meeting when Buhari attended three-day Russia-Africa Summit holding in Sochi, Russia.