Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again gone into isolation after a contact tested positive for COVID-19.

Since COVID-19 hit Nigeria in February 2020, this is the second time the governor would go into isolation.

In July 2020, Ortom went into isolation when his wife, Mrs Eunice Ortom, son, and some of the wife’s personal aides tested positive for the virus. Benson Abounu, the state Deputy Governor announced on Sunday, January 10, 2021, that Ortom had again gone into self-isolation.

Abounu announced this at the Armed Forces Interdenominational service held at the ECWA Church, Makurdi.

According to Punch, the deputy governor explained that Ortom decided to go into isolation following the medical report indicating that a certain permanent secretary and his family members tested positive for the virus.

He added that the governor will remain in isolation for the stipulated number of days until a test shows he is negative.

He said, “As I speak with you, the Governor has been in isolation for about 9 days and has shown no symptoms or signs of the virus. So, I am happy to inform you that by tomorrow, we should be able to certify him free and he will resume work.”

Abounu also decried the rate at which the virus killed top personalities in Benue state.