Again, lawmakers ask President Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

The Chairman of the Committee on Army says the activities of bandits are getting more sophisticated.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Army has again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists to enable men of the Nigerian Army to put an end to their activities.

Abdulrazak Namdas, the Chairman of the committee made the call on Friday, November 5, 2021, when the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya appeared before the committee to defend the budget proposed for 2022, Punch reports.

Speaking on Friday, Namdas said, “My committee members have said I should repeat what I said yesterday before TRADOC yesterday, that they are a training institution and we charge them to train more on terrorism and banditry because these are actually challenging issues.

“That was the main reason why we in the National Assembly — both the House and the Senate — have passed a resolution urging the President to also designate bandits as terrorists so that it can enable the Army to tackle the challenge headlong. We know at the moment that there are technical challenges with using our equipment because of certain conditions.

“At least, we urge the President to please help sign this because right now, the activities of bandits are getting even more sophisticated — more than even what is happening in the North-East.”

It was the second time the lawmakers were asking the president to declare bandits as terrorists.

Recall that in September, the senate passed a resolution calling on President Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists and wage total war against them.

In a list of resolutions passed unanimously, they urged President Buhari to bomb the locations of the bandits and eliminate them all.

The lawmakers said all known top bandits should be tracked and arrested for prosecution.

They also urged the Federal Government to provide necessary relief support for all the victims of banditry, and comprehensively address the current humanitarian crisis caused by the bandits.

