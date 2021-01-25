The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed reiterated this position on Monday in Abuja at a media briefing on the progress made by the government in war against terror and banditry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola was also at the media briefing.

Responding to a question from a journalist, Mohammed acknowledged the fact that there were challenges, but the country had recorded progress and the security situation “is by far better than what we met in 2015’’.

He explained that prior to 2015, suicide bombings by Boko Haram terrorists were taking place in every parts of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said the Boko Haram terrorists walked freely into the FCT and its environs to wreck havocs on facilities including the Force Headquarters, UN building while Churches and media houses were not spared.

Mohammed said the number of lives that were lost prior to 2015 were undoubtedly more when compared to the period Buhari had been in power.

He added that before they took over in 2015, many Local Government Areas in the North East were under the control of the terrorists but not a portion of land in the area is under their occupation currently.

The minister said schools were closed down for fear of attacks and many communities were deserted in the North East before the administration took over.

Mohammed specifically recalled that when he took some media team on tour of the South-East in 2015, many roads were deserted and houses had been levelled by the terrorists.

He said the administration was fully aware of its responsibility to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians and would not relent in learning and adapting to changing threats to national security and civic wellbeing.

The minister reiterated the President’s promise to re-energise and re-organise the security apparatus and personnel of the armed forces and the police.

He enjoined Nigerians to support and encourage the security agencies as they live up to their billing of dismantling the operations of both internal and external extremists and criminal groups waging war against the country.