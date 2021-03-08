This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Monday in Ilorin.

“The government therefore directs school children and teachers in the affected schools to remain at home until the contrary is announced.

”The government remains committed to fairness, pluralism, and respect for the law and rights of every citizen at all times,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10 schools were on Feb.19, closed down temporarily over Hijab controversy in the state.

A committee was set up by the government to find a solution to the issue.

However, on Feb. 26, the state government announced March 8, for the reopening of all the closed schools, after stakeholders agreed in a meeting held that Hijab be accepted as part of school uniform in schools .

The affected schools are C&S College Sabo Oke, St. Anthony Secondary School, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Other schools are CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School Maraba.