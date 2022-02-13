The latest incident happened at about 3p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Obeagu community along Amaechi-Ekeotu-Agbani Town Road; leaving the road deserted till 7 p.m.
Again, hoodlums kill 4 policemen in Enugu
Barely two days after some security officers were killed in Enugu State, another team of four policemen on stop-and-search duty at the outskirts of Enugu metropolis have been shot dead by armed hoodlums.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the attack but did not give the number of casualties.
Ndukwe said: “Police operatives have been duly deployed and are on the trail of the unknown armed assailants.
“You will be updated with further development, please,” he said.
Some of the tricycle operators plying the road, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that armed hoodlums came in a Sienna car and Lexus Jeep and opened fire on the unsuspecting policemen on duty.
