News Agency report (NAN) gathered that the attack occurred along the road linking airport road from the railway station at about 8pm.

A similar attack occurred on Friday at about the same time on the same road after passengers left the train station heading to their homes in Kaduna and other places.

Already, some families of those abducted have been contacted by the kidnappers demanding N20 million ransom.

One of those shot by the kidnappers is currently in critical condition at the 44 Army Reference Hospital Kaduna receiving treatment.

An eye witnessed at the train station motor park told NAN on condition of anonymity that some of the vehicles hurriedly turned back when they heard gunshots.

“This is the second time they attacked vehicles conveying travellers who alighted from the train along same road.

“A similar incident happened on Friday night and again they attacked travellers on Saturday night,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident and pledged to provide details later.