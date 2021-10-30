RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again, FG extends NIN-SIM linkage till Dec 31

Authors:

bayo wahab

The FG urges Nigerians and legal residents are urged to complete the process before the end of the year 2021.

FG extends NIN-SIM linkage till Dec 31. (punch)
FG extends NIN-SIM linkage till Dec 31. (punch)

The Federal Government has again extended the the deadline for the National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise till December 31, 2021.

Recommended articles

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, conveyed the approval of the federal government to extend the deadline in a statement on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The statement title Stakeholders Applaud the NIN-SIM Verification Exercise as FG Urges Citizens and Legal Residents to Enrol Before the End of the Year,’ was jointly signed by Ikechukwu Adinde, Director of Public Affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The statement reads, “The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), has conveyed the approval of the Federal Government to extend the deadline for the National Identity Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification. Citizens and legal residents are urged to complete the process before the end of the year 2021.

“The decision to extend the deadline was made further to appeals by the Mobile Network Operators and other industry stakeholders, soliciting for a further extension to ensure better compliance with government’s directive and to avoid widening the digital divide.

“The extension would also provide the enabling environment for the registration of Nigerians in remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centres, as well as foreigners, diplomatic missions, those in other areas that were hitherto unreachable, and increase enrolments in countries with a significant number of Nigerians.”

The statement also stated that over 66 million unique NIN have been issued, with an average of three to four SIMs per NIN.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Again, FG extends NIN-SIM linkage till Dec 31

Again, FG extends NIN-SIM linkage till Dec 31

PDP Convention: Atiku urges Nigerians to support party to set Nigeria aright

PDP Convention: Atiku urges Nigerians to support party to set Nigeria aright

PDP seeks Nigerians’ help to regain power in 2023

PDP seeks Nigerians’ help to regain power in 2023

Pius Anyim: I’ll contest presidency, zoning or not

Pius Anyim: I’ll contest presidency, zoning or not

AGF Malami dissociates self from Justice Odili’s house invasion

AGF Malami dissociates self from Justice Odili’s house invasion

Police, NSCDC give conflicting details as bandits kill 3 security operatives in Zamfara

Police, NSCDC give conflicting details as bandits kill 3 security operatives in Zamfara

Dalung advises Buhari to stop depending on ‘overzealous elements’

Dalung advises Buhari to stop depending on ‘overzealous elements’

‘It’s not from us’, EFCC boss Bawa distances commission from raid on Justice Odili’s home

‘It’s not from us’, EFCC boss Bawa distances commission from raid on Justice Odili’s home

Ozekhome says raid on Justice Odili’s home was politically motivated to embarrass her

Ozekhome says raid on Justice Odili’s home was politically motivated to embarrass her

Trending

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]