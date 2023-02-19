ADVERTISEMENT
Again, EFCC recovers unremitted N900m for NHIS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered an additional sum of nine hundred million Naira for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He alleged that the sum was part of money which some deposit money banks fraudulently withheld since 2015 and refused to remit into the Treasury Single Account for NHIS.

According to him, the recovered sum was released to NHIS on Feb. 8.

He noted that the commission, had on Feb. 10, 2022, released to the NHIS, N1.5 billion recovered from the banks.

The commission had also on Aug. 5, 2022, released N1.4 billion to the scheme.

The Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Muhammad Nasir Sambo, had on July 29, 2021, praised EFCC for assisting NHIS in the recovery of funds trapped in commercial banks.

