The Federal High Court Abuja, has restrained the Federal Government from forcefully removing the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen from office.

Justice Edward Ekwo gave the order on Monday in Abuja while ruling on an ex-parte motion brought by the Action Peoples Party.

Defendants in the suit include President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Other defendants in the suit are Justice Onnoghen, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The court ordered parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

“This means that parties must observe the rule of law by not doing anything that would tamper with this matter pending the determination of the Motion on Notice,” the judge said.

The judge also granted an order for accelerated hearing and determination of the substantive originating summons.

He also granted an order of substituted service on the president and the AGF as well as the other defendants.

Justice Evelyn Maha of the same court had issued two separate orders asking parties to maintain status quo in the CJN’s trial.

The plaintiffs in that suit were the Incorporated ‎Trustees of the Centre for Justice and Peace Initiative, and the Incorporated Trustees of International Association of Students.

The two plaintiffs had, through separate applications on Jan. 14, obtained interim orders directing the parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive suits.