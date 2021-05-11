RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again, Buhari summons Security Chiefs over security challenges

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has again summoned security chiefs for crucial meeting to address the security challenges in some parts of the country.

Again, Buhari summons Security Chiefs over security challenges. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari holds first meeting with new service chiefs on Jan 27, 2021 (Bashir Ahmad) President Muhammadu Buhari holds first meeting with new service chiefs on Jan 27, 2021 (Bashir Ahmad) Pulse Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had on April 30 and May 4 met with the security chiefs and heads of intelligence community as part of ongoing critical engagements meant to provide solutions to security challenges in the country.

Recommended articles

Those in attendance at today’s meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others are the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno, as well as the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo, are also in attendance at the crucial meeting.

NAN reports that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama is also attending the security meeting for the first time.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

28-year-old man sexually abuses mother and kills her a day before Mothers’ Day

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

4 things to do after sex

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

Adult content site offers Bill Gates 24/7 VIP access for easy “transition into bachelorhood”

Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)

Bishop Oyedepo tells Christians not to take COVID-19 vaccine

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover