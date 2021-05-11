Again, Buhari summons Security Chiefs over security challenges

Those in attendance at today’s meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others are the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno, as well as the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo, are also in attendance at the crucial meeting.