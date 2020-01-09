President Muhammadu Buhari has overruled the dismissal of Marilyn Amobi as the Managing Director (MD) of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited (NBET).

In a memo issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the president directed Amobi's return to her office.

Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman had said Marilyn Amobi was sacked as NBET's MD to stabilise the power ministry. [pmparrotng]

The Cable reports that NBET has been moved from the Ministry of Power to the Ministry of Finance.

Recall that Amobi was sacked as NBET's MD in December 2019.

In a statement issued by Aaron Artimas, the spokesman of the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, it was disclosed that Amobi was sacked in continuation of the re-organisation and sanitation of the power ministry.,

According to the statement, the Minister of Power was investigating the MD of NBET over complaints issued against her over time.

Padding allegations

Amobi resumed her role as NBET’s MD/CEO in August 2016. She was the second head of the firm after the pioneer head, Rumundaka Wonodi.

In November 2019, Amobi was involved in a 'padding' scandal at NBET over questionable budgetary allocations for software, rent, among others.

According to Daily Trust, in response to the allegations, Amobi’s corporate communication office said there was approval for the projects, one of which is software procured for nearly N1 billion.

The sacked MD had many troubles, as she was enmeshed in several scandals and allegations of corruption, leaving the House of Representatives to institute a probe into her activities.

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) also indicted her for alleged violation of the Public Procurement Act.

Thunder strikes twice in same location

It is the second time in a week that the president is overruling his power minister and reversing a personnel decision.

On Tuesday, January 7, Buhari ordered the reversal of the suspension of the immediate past Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Damilola Ogunbiyi, for a lack of due process.

Ogunbiyi's suspension was changed to a resignation so she could take up a job in the UN.

Mamman issued an angry letter this week which painted his predecessor Fashola in bad light