Again, Buhari asks National Assembly to amend Electoral Act

President Muhammadu Buhari has again asked the National Assembly to amend the newly-signed Electoral Act 2022.
Buhari asked the lawmakers to consider the outright deletion of Section 84 (12).
In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari asked the lawmakers to consider the outright deletion of Section 84 (12).
The section has to do with the resignation of political appointees before party primaries.
Details later…
