RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

Kingsley Chukwuka

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed in a fresh attack on Tse Akaakuma Nanev in Mbawa Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected armed herdsmen.

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3
Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

A survivor, Miss Bridget Lorver, who escaped the attack said the assailants stormed the community in the early hours of Monday, September 5, 2022, at about 1pm.

Recommended articles

Lorver said: “We went to the farm in the morning and around 1pm, we saw herdsmen numbering over 20 with guns and cutlasses. They started shooting sporadically.

“We started running for our dear lives. It was those who could not run that were shot by the herdsmen.”

According to her, the marauders attacked the community unprovoked and murdered innocent victims.

“So far, three dead bodies have been recovered, while others are yet to be found. Among the dead are two men and a woman,” she added.

Another victim wondered why the armed herdsmen would continue to attack the community, as there have been such attacks in the past.

“Where do we go from here? Why are these people sending us packing from our ancestral home? Why did they attack us during this farming period? Please, the government should come to our aid,” the victim lamented.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene could not be reached as at time of filing this report.

Recall that suspected herdsmen in August attacked two communities of Tse Ngojov and Tse Valem Yaweh in Mbagum district of Tombo council ward, Local Government Area where six persons were killed.

The armed herdsmen reportedly stormed the communities in large numbers, shooting sporadically.

Kingsley Chukwuka
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Tinubu called to answer basic questions about attending high school

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

I won’t stop talking about injustice in PDP- Wike

Akeredolu wants FG to allow Amotekun officers to carry sophisticated weapons

Akeredolu wants FG to allow Amotekun officers to carry sophisticated weapons

Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt

Tukur Mamu: DSS storms terrorists negotiator's residence after arrest in Egypt

Buhari to inaugurate projects in Imo State on Sept. 13 – Officials

Buhari to inaugurate projects in Imo State on Sept. 13 – Officials

New Electoral Act will guide conduct of 2023 elections- Senate C’ttee

New Electoral Act will guide conduct of 2023 elections- Senate C’ttee

Army seeks more synergy among security agencies in tackling insecurity

Army seeks more synergy among security agencies in tackling insecurity

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Tukur Mamu

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Electricity Power grid

Total blackout looms as electricity workers threaten to resume strike