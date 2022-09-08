Again, armed herdsmen attack Benue community, kill 3

Lorver said: “We went to the farm in the morning and around 1pm, we saw herdsmen numbering over 20 with guns and cutlasses. They started shooting sporadically.

“We started running for our dear lives. It was those who could not run that were shot by the herdsmen.”

According to her, the marauders attacked the community unprovoked and murdered innocent victims.

“So far, three dead bodies have been recovered, while others are yet to be found. Among the dead are two men and a woman,” she added.

Another victim wondered why the armed herdsmen would continue to attack the community, as there have been such attacks in the past.

“Where do we go from here? Why are these people sending us packing from our ancestral home? Why did they attack us during this farming period? Please, the government should come to our aid,” the victim lamented.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene could not be reached as at time of filing this report.

Recall that suspected herdsmen in August attacked two communities of Tse Ngojov and Tse Valem Yaweh in Mbagum district of Tombo council ward, Local Government Area where six persons were killed.