Mr Salihu Lukman, the Director-General, Progressive Governors Forum, has called on the leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) to advise the party’s National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole to convene National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Lukman, who made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, said that NEC meeting became necessary as it would assist in addressing crises in APC states, mismanagement of elections and affairs of the party.

The director-general recalled that Oshiomhole had on May 10, 2018 made declaration speech that he would ensure that all organs of the party regularly meet to promote internal democracy as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

“For instance article 25 of APC constitution provides that National Convention shall be held once in two years, NEC meeting holds every quarter and National Working Committee (NWC) meeting once every month,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Godwin Obaseki and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Lukman, who said that the party held its last NEC meeting in August 2018, said that all party’s leaders needed to insist that NEC meeting should be convened.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had appealed to the party’s leadership to institutionalise the party’s by following rules of the party.

According to him, Oshiomhole should be fair to President Muhammadu Buhari because the president has promised not to interfere with the affairs of the party and has demonstrated confidence on the party’s leadership ability to manage the party’s affairs.

The party officials had also made similar demand on Wednesday in a statement.